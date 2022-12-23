Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Receives $26.86 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.86.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on DBX shares. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Dropbox in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Dropbox from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup began coverage on Dropbox in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Dropbox in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock.
Insider Activity at Dropbox
In other news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total transaction of $233,916.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 275,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,285,527.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Dropbox news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,264 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total value of $233,916.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 275,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,285,527.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total transaction of $60,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 500,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,055,802.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 670,024 shares of company stock worth $14,444,028. 25.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dropbox
Dropbox Stock Performance
Shares of DBX opened at $22.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.82. Dropbox has a 1 year low of $19.07 and a 1 year high of $25.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.10.
Dropbox Company Profile
Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.
Featured Stories
