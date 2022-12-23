Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Receives $26.86 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.86.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DBX shares. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Dropbox in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Dropbox from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup began coverage on Dropbox in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Dropbox in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock.

Insider Activity at Dropbox

In other news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total transaction of $233,916.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 275,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,285,527.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Dropbox news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,264 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total value of $233,916.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 275,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,285,527.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total transaction of $60,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 500,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,055,802.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 670,024 shares of company stock worth $14,444,028. 25.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dropbox

Dropbox Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 0.6% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 10,767,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,011,000 after acquiring an additional 65,785 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its holdings in Dropbox by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 10,571,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476,021 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Dropbox by 16.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,580,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370,500 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 29.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,727,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 32.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,495,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,352,000 after buying an additional 1,101,083 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DBX opened at $22.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.82. Dropbox has a 1 year low of $19.07 and a 1 year high of $25.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.10.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.

