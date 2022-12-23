Analysts Set RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Target Price at $16.06

Shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.06.

RLJ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on RLJ Lodging Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Compass Point dropped their price objective on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on RLJ Lodging Trust from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

Get RLJ Lodging Trust alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RLJ Lodging Trust

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 393,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,547,000 after purchasing an additional 27,300 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust during the second quarter valued at $129,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust during the second quarter valued at $176,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 451.6% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 157,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 128,620 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 19,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,477 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RLJ Lodging Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

RLJ Lodging Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of RLJ Lodging Trust stock opened at $10.28 on Tuesday. RLJ Lodging Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.84 and a fifty-two week high of $15.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.45 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.56 and a 200 day moving average of $11.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is -181.82%.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.