Analysts Set Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) Price Target at $31.67

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.67.

CAL has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Caleres from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. CL King reduced their target price on shares of Caleres from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Caleres in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company.

Caleres Price Performance

Shares of CAL opened at $21.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.91. The stock has a market cap of $765.39 million, a PE ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.69. Caleres has a 1-year low of $17.82 and a 1-year high of $31.13.

Caleres Announces Dividend

Caleres ( NYSE:CAL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The textile maker reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $798.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.94 million. Caleres had a return on equity of 48.52% and a net margin of 5.92%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Caleres will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.01%.

Insider Activity at Caleres

In other Caleres news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.33, for a total transaction of $133,917.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 196,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,363,129.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 7,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total value of $207,361.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,919,464.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.33, for a total value of $133,917.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,363,129.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,520 shares of company stock worth $692,710 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Caleres

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Caleres by 90.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,691,977 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $70,637,000 after buying an additional 1,275,759 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caleres during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,766,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caleres in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,496,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Caleres in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,212,000. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its holdings in Caleres by 28.1% during the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,077,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $20,830,000 after purchasing an additional 236,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

About Caleres

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

