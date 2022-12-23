Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Receives $115.75 Average PT from Analysts

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $115.75.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) from SEK 106 to SEK 116 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Swedish Match AB (publ) from SEK 106 to SEK 116 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.
Swedish Match AB (publ) Stock Performance
Shares of SWMAY stock opened at $10.70 on Tuesday. Swedish Match AB has a 52-week low of $6.90 and a 52-week high of $11.10. The stock has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.57 and its 200-day moving average is $10.24.
Swedish Match AB (publ) Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.0558 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. Swedish Match AB (publ)’s payout ratio is presently 27.27%.
Swedish Match AB (publ) Company Profile
Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Scandinavia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Smokefree, Cigars, and Lights segments. It provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, nicotine free products, and moist snuff under the General, Göteborgs Rapé, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, G.3, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, Thunder, VOLT, Swave, ZYN, G.4, Onico, Qvitt, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Swedish Match AB (publ) (SWMAY)
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
- Are Caterpillar and Deere Setting Up to Rally in 2023?
- Mullen Automotive Gets a Jolt as the I-GO™ Arrives in Europe
- Will The Sun Shine On These 3 Large-Cap Solar Stocks In 2023?
- Lucid Motors Faces a Reality That May Cloud a Bullish Perception
Receive News & Ratings for Swedish Match AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedish Match AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.