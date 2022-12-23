Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Receives $115.75 Average PT from Analysts

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $115.75.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) from SEK 106 to SEK 116 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Swedish Match AB (publ) from SEK 106 to SEK 116 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Swedish Match AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of SWMAY stock opened at $10.70 on Tuesday. Swedish Match AB has a 52-week low of $6.90 and a 52-week high of $11.10. The stock has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.57 and its 200-day moving average is $10.24.

Swedish Match AB (publ) Cuts Dividend

Swedish Match AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SWMAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). Swedish Match AB (publ) had a net margin of 30.27% and a negative return on equity of 135.79%. The business had revenue of $548.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.60 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Swedish Match AB will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.0558 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. Swedish Match AB (publ)’s payout ratio is presently 27.27%.

Swedish Match AB (publ) Company Profile

Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Scandinavia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Smokefree, Cigars, and Lights segments. It provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, nicotine free products, and moist snuff under the General, Göteborgs Rapé, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, G.3, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, Thunder, VOLT, Swave, ZYN, G.4, Onico, Qvitt, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names.

