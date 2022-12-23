Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Receives $97.29 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $97.29.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens dropped their price target on Masonite International from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Masonite International from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Masonite International from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Masonite International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Masonite International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Masonite International

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Masonite International by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Masonite International during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Masonite International by 55.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Masonite International in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. 98.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Masonite International Price Performance

Masonite International Company Profile

Shares of NYSE:DOOR opened at $79.45 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.60. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.63. Masonite International has a 12-month low of $65.71 and a 12-month high of $119.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

