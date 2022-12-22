Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. reduced its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,167 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Corsicana & Co. increased its stake in CVS Health by 3.8% in the third quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 8,295 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.7% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 89,015 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.1% in the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 750,318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $71,558,000 after acquiring an additional 15,170 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.4% in the third quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 39,867 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $464,000. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total value of $13,521,155.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 608,129 shares in the company, valued at $59,815,568.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CVS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Bank of America decreased their price target on CVS Health from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on CVS Health from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.11.

NYSE:CVS opened at $94.12 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.05, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.94. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $86.28 and a 1 year high of $111.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $81.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.53 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 1.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.62%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

