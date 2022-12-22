Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.2% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 54.5% in the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO stock opened at $354.90 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $319.87 and a one year high of $441.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $356.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $358.97.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

