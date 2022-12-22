PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Bought by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,981 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,461 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $8,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,536 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 50,134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,315,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth about $392,000. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in PayPal by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 204,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $17,567,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $69.21 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.89. The firm has a market cap of $78.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.13, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $196.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Stephens reduced their price target on PayPal from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on PayPal from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on PayPal from $122.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James cut their price objective on PayPal from $123.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on PayPal from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.47.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

