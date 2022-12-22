McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Acquired by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,229 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,302 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 127.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 1,928 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 11,355 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD opened at $268.16 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $268.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $257.10. The company has a market capitalization of $196.41 billion, a PE ratio of 33.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $217.68 and a 52-week high of $281.67.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 123.40% and a net margin of 25.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.57%.

MCD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on McDonald’s from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp increased their target price on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on McDonald’s from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.85.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

