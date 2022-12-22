Archford Capital Strategies LLC Acquires 132 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,212 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Physicians Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 5,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 10,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on GIS. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.87.

General Mills Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $85.36 on Thursday. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.67 and a 52-week high of $88.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.76 and a 200 day moving average of $77.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.58.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. General Mills had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 45.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 32,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $2,585,177.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,045 shares in the company, valued at $6,121,622.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 32,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $2,585,177.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,045 shares in the company, valued at $6,121,622.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 25,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $2,007,405.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,396,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,725 shares of company stock worth $7,690,676 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Further Reading

