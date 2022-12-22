The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Bought by CFM Wealth Partners LLC

CFM Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,737 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,253 shares during the quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KO. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. 55I LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 5.8% during the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 10,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Coca-Cola by 1.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 183,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 6.6% during the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 17,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Coca-Cola by 3.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 484,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,038,000 after purchasing an additional 15,425 shares in the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KO stock opened at $63.80 on Thursday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $54.01 and a 1 year high of $67.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 42.75%. The business had revenue of $11.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.86%.

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Brian John Smith sold 94,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $5,936,484.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,320,907.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Coca-Cola news, Director Herbert A. Allen III purchased 33,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.18 per share, with a total value of $1,997,976.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 99,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,961,069.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian John Smith sold 94,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $5,936,484.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,320,907.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 150,014 shares of company stock valued at $9,336,898 in the last 90 days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, December 9th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Coca-Cola to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.90.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

