JGP Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,267 Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

JGP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 51.7% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,124,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,484,176,000 after purchasing an additional 6,861,936 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter worth about $433,134,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,494,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,354,582,000 after purchasing an additional 992,608 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,223,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,745,224,000 after purchasing an additional 663,885 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 45.8% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,924,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $428,810,000 after purchasing an additional 604,819 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total transaction of $447,035.52. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,056,031.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $241.73 on Thursday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.60 and a 52 week high of $241.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.37. The firm has a market cap of $125.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.76. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $14.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.34 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Tigress Financial decreased their price target on Caterpillar from $282.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Caterpillar to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Cowen boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.00.

About Caterpillar

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

See Also

