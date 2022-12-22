The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Purchased by Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 94.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,379 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,894 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $3,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth $34,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth $34,000. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 626.2% during the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brian John Smith sold 94,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $5,936,484.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at $7,320,907.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total transaction of $840,155.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 184,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,289,475.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian John Smith sold 94,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $5,936,484.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,320,907.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 150,014 shares of company stock worth $9,336,898. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $63.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.22. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $54.01 and a 12 month high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.75% and a net margin of 23.44%. The company had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on KO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.90.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

