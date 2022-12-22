Howland Capital Management LLC Sells 21,721 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Howland Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 428,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21,721 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $15,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VWO. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 118,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,310,000 after buying an additional 7,325 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 325,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,892,000 after purchasing an additional 20,465 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 19,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $39.18 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $34.88 and a one year high of $51.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.19 and its 200 day moving average is $39.78.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.