Howland Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,049 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Howland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,940 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,481,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,183,695,000 after buying an additional 1,219,424 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 2.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,439,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,517,913,000 after buying an additional 898,976 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 17.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,358,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,402,838,000 after buying an additional 3,242,548 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 31.1% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,358,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,358,396,000 after buying an additional 2,456,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 30.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,839,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,024,000 after buying an additional 2,063,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Cowen upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $421.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Trading Up 2.3 %

In other Eli Lilly and news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total transaction of $214,006.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,950 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,298.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Eli Lilly and news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total value of $214,006.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,298.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 49,089 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.88, for a total value of $18,304,306.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,948,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,387,552,272.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 620,386 shares of company stock worth $212,234,083. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LLY opened at $368.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $349.68 billion, a PE ratio of 55.26, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $357.68 and a 200-day moving average of $330.17. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $231.87 and a 52 week high of $375.25.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 80.80% and a net margin of 20.63%. Equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is presently 58.86%.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

