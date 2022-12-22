WASHINGTON TRUST Co Buys 725 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,911 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 725 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Intel were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 12.9% during the third quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 481,494 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $12,408,000 after buying an additional 55,047 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.8% during the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 126,243 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,253,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls grew its stake in shares of Intel by 9.1% during the third quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 17,941 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 79.7% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,104 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iowa State Bank grew its stake in shares of Intel by 2.8% during the third quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 104,009 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on INTC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Summit Insights raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays raised shares of Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.71.

Intel Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of INTC stock opened at $26.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $56.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.75.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.25. Intel had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The firm had revenue of $15.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other news, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 1,854 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,966.46. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,711.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 1,854 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,966.46. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,711.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,739.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 58,830 shares of company stock worth $1,646,744. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

