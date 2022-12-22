IAM Advisory LLC Purchases 2,224 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

IAM Advisory LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,507 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 0.6% of IAM Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. IAM Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 368,876,953 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $20,568,578,000 after buying an additional 30,181,146 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 351,582,807 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $19,604,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,419 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 190,142,222 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,602,330,000 after acquiring an additional 4,017,068 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,356,141 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,975,139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 47,111,072 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,008,816,000 after purchasing an additional 408,930 shares in the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $31,900.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 276,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,851,577.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Cisco Systems news, COO Maria Martinez sold 3,201 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total transaction of $153,039.81. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 452,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,622,263.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $31,900.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 276,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,851,577.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 243,098 shares of company stock worth $11,939,277 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cisco Systems Price Performance

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CSCO shares. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com cut Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.84.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $47.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $195.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.00. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.60 and a twelve month high of $64.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.68.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 22.00%. The business had revenue of $13.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.87%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

