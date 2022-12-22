Elk River Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Elk River Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.2% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 54.5% during the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOO stock opened at $354.90 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $319.87 and a 52-week high of $441.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $356.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $358.97.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

