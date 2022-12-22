Archford Capital Strategies LLC Has $572,000 Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,794 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 722 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.2% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 9,649 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in Starbucks by 0.7% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 17,352 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 3.3% during the second quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 1.8% during the third quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 6,836 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 1.7% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,407 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $98.67 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.29. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $68.39 and a 52-week high of $117.80. The firm has a market cap of $113.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.90.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 39.85%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.18%.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $723,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,411,044.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $1,518,824.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,798,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total transaction of $723,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,661 shares in the company, valued at $1,411,044.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SBUX shares. Fubon Bank raised shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 12th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.96.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

