BMS Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 32,880 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

BMS Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,641 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,880 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 23.0% of BMS Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. BMS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $32,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 85,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,837,000 after acquiring an additional 26,852 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 18,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,907,000 after acquiring an additional 3,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 26,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,150,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV stock opened at $387.88 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $482.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $389.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $392.16.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.