Elk River Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Elk River Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 4.6% of Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $17,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 417.9% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $387.88 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $389.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $392.16. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

