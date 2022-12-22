Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. decreased its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,067 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 632 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at about $21,442,000. United Bank grew its holdings in Mastercard by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Mastercard by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,313 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at about $417,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 6,845 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Mastercard from $410.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Mastercard from $416.00 to $370.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Mastercard from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Mastercard from $415.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.23.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of MA opened at $345.69 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $333.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $329.42. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $276.87 and a 52-week high of $399.92. The firm has a market cap of $332.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.53, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. Mastercard had a return on equity of 148.94% and a net margin of 45.22%. The company had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. Analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total transaction of $56,377,907.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,211,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,517,606,377.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total value of $56,377,907.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,211,625 shares in the company, valued at $32,517,606,377.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 361,486 shares of company stock valued at $115,326,414 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

