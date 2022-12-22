JB Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

JB Capital LLC cut its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,186 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 48.1% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at $211,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 61.1% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 28,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 10,861 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.3% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 283,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,218,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 4.7% in the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 24,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NEE opened at $84.65 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.21 billion, a PE ratio of 43.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.22 and a 52-week high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 12.27%. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.63%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 7,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $656,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 178,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,149,295. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 7,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $656,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 178,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,149,295. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 2,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total transaction of $194,159.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 175,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,003,256.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,617 shares of company stock worth $3,962,217. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on NEE shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.60.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

