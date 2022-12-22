Archford Capital Strategies LLC Acquires New Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 21,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,674,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WMG Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 37.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GLD stock opened at $168.80 on Thursday. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $150.57 and a fifty-two week high of $193.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $160.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.02.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

