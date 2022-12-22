Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Sells 917 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. decreased its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 917 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAC opened at $32.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $262.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $29.31 and a 1-year high of $50.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.46 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 26.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.85%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.84.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

