Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 97 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,169 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Tacita Capital Inc grew its stake in Walmart by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its stake in Walmart by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 265 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WMT shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $155.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $158.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.58.

NYSE WMT opened at $145.18 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.60. The stock has a market cap of $391.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 15th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,124,627 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.05, for a total value of $314,551,027.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 278,647,135 shares in the company, valued at $41,253,708,336.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,293,218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.25, for a total value of $196,892,440.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 274,836,917 shares in the company, valued at $41,843,920,613.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,124,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.05, for a total transaction of $314,551,027.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 278,647,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,253,708,336.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,467,819 shares of company stock worth $1,260,634,173 over the last 90 days. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

