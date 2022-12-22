Howland Capital Management LLC Has $19.77 Million Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Howland Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 244,871 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 8,750 shares during the quarter. Medtronic comprises about 1.3% of Howland Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $19,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Medtronic by 6.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,557,488 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,375,853,000 after purchasing an additional 7,403,778 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,504,184 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,527,226,000 after acquiring an additional 529,855 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 6.8% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,023,597 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,443,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,249 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 14.3% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 13,517,677 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,660,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 29.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,205,798 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,354,234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789,882 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $1,338,795.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,905,084. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $196,022.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,483 shares in the company, valued at $3,545,603.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $1,338,795.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,905,084. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $77.16 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.53. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $75.76 and a 52 week high of $114.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.73.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 14.03%. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 84.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MDT shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Medtronic from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.26.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Articles

