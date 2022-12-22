General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Acquired by Highland Private Wealth Management

Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,076 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 237 shares during the quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in General Mills were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GIS. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in General Mills by 1.5% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 58,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,418,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in General Mills by 11.7% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in General Mills by 16.7% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 9,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in General Mills by 72.0% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 49,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after buying an additional 20,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in General Mills by 3.6% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 34,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GIS shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

General Mills Stock Up 2.7 %

In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 25,902 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $2,007,405.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,396,075. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 20,019 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $1,651,567.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,695,965. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 25,902 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $2,007,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,396,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,725 shares of company stock worth $7,690,676. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $85.36 on Thursday. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.67 and a 1 year high of $88.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.23. The firm has a market cap of $50.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.58.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. General Mills had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. General Mills’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.09%.

About General Mills

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.