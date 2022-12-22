Forsta AP Fonden Buys 10,200 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in General Mills were worth $14,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in General Mills by 6.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,512,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,285,257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122,049 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in General Mills by 2.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,209,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,384,413,000 after purchasing an additional 786,443 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of General Mills by 2.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,562,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,340,594,000 after acquiring an additional 743,351 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of General Mills by 0.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,852,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,907,000 after acquiring an additional 75,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of General Mills by 1.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,662,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,165,000 after acquiring an additional 126,490 shares in the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Mills Stock Up 2.7 %

GIS opened at $85.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $50.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.34. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.67 and a twelve month high of $88.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.23.

General Mills Announces Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. General Mills had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on GIS. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.87.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 32,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $2,585,177.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,121,622.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 32,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $2,585,177.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,121,622.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 8,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $711,924.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,124,774. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,725 shares of company stock valued at $7,690,676 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Further Reading

