Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,264,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,217,074,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101,529 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,840,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,261,650,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098,737 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,065,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,029,586,000 after acquiring an additional 546,935 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,302,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 18,304,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,221,000 after acquiring an additional 9,125,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Altria Group stock opened at $45.59 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.58. The stock has a market cap of $81.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.64. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.35 and a 12 month high of $57.05.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a net margin of 18.61% and a negative return on equity of 345.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.25%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 146.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen increased their target price on Altria Group to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.64.

Altria Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

See Also

