Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Buys 156 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,229 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CFM Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,171 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 24,660 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 9,920 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,289,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 4,109 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 172,200 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $39,733,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares during the period. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MCD. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.85.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $268.16 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $268.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $257.10. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $217.68 and a twelve month high of $281.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.41 billion, a PE ratio of 33.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 123.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 76.57%.

McDonald’s Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.