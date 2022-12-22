BMS Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

BMS Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 427 shares during the quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,349,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,037,608,000 after purchasing an additional 7,816,470 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 204,122,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,748,252,000 after acquiring an additional 5,898,263 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2,671.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,099,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,400,000 after acquiring an additional 4,915,334 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 216,096,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,730,682,000 after acquiring an additional 4,893,526 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 48,148.9% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,214,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,412,000 after acquiring an additional 4,205,325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MRK shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.47.

Insider Transactions at Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

In other news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 100,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.10, for a total value of $10,039,229.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,565,360.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 1,795 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total value of $185,261.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,726,806.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 100,292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.10, for a total value of $10,039,229.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,565,360.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,081,815 shares of company stock valued at $108,575,433 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $111.11 on Thursday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.88 and a 1-year high of $112.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.34 and a 200-day moving average of $94.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $281.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.18. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 46.57% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.59%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

