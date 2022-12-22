CFM Wealth Partners LLC Has $3.50 Million Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,171 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s comprises 1.1% of CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 520.0% during the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in McDonald’s in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 666.7% in the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 230 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in McDonald’s in the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Price Performance

NYSE:MCD opened at $268.16 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $268.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $257.10. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $217.68 and a 1 year high of $281.67. The company has a market capitalization of $196.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 123.40% and a net margin of 25.42%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $1.52 dividend. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $267.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on McDonald’s to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Stephens started coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on McDonald’s to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.85.

McDonald’s Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.