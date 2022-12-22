Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Buys 98 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,547 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 0.6% of Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $9,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Schubert & Co lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 73.3% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 52 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth $40,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth $41,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1,225.0% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 106 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 152.8% in the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total value of $942,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,318 shares in the company, valued at $13,812,296.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total value of $483,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,606,142.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total value of $942,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,812,296.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,452 shares of company stock worth $3,594,051 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of COST stock opened at $462.06 on Thursday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $406.51 and a fifty-two week high of $612.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.93, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $495.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $501.46.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.08. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.83% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on COST shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $520.00 target price (down from $550.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $581.00 to $578.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $552.00.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.