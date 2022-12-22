Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,695 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Visa were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of V. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter worth about $2,717,000. Markel Corp increased its stake in Visa by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $213,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,323,000. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its stake in Visa by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,342 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Visa by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,054 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Stock Performance

V opened at $206.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $389.52 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.60 and a 1 year high of $235.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.99.

Visa Cuts Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 48.56% and a net margin of 51.03%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.75%.

Visa declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 25th that allows the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit-card processor to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on V. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Visa from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Visa from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Visa from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Visa from $290.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,291,707.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

