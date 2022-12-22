Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 97 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,169 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 17,465 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 3,588 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 13,180 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,726 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,801 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total value of $616,612.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 263,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,181,240.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total value of $616,612.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 263,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,181,240.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 493,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.55, for a total transaction of $75,326,444.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 274,138,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,819,772,494.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,467,819 shares of company stock worth $1,260,634,173 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walmart Price Performance

Several analysts have commented on WMT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. UBS Group set a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.58.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $145.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $391.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.60. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 15th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to buy up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.