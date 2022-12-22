Howland Capital Management LLC Has $4.41 Million Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Howland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,340 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,928 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 491 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,504 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 932 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on COST. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Tigress Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $678.00 to $635.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $552.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total value of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,920 shares in the company, valued at $9,138,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total transaction of $991,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,685 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,819,589.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,452 shares of company stock worth $3,594,051. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $462.06 on Thursday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $406.51 and a twelve month high of $612.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $495.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $501.46. The company has a market capitalization of $205.09 billion, a PE ratio of 34.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.28 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.21%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

