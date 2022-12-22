Howland Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Howland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,491 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,349,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,037,608,000 after buying an additional 7,816,470 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 204,122,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,748,252,000 after buying an additional 5,898,263 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2,671.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,099,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,400,000 after buying an additional 4,915,334 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 216,096,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,730,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 48,148.9% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,214,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,412,000 after purchasing an additional 4,205,325 shares in the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.47.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

MRK stock opened at $111.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $103.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.10. The company has a market capitalization of $281.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.40. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.88 and a 1-year high of $112.17.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.05 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 46.57% and a net margin of 25.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 48.59%.

Insider Activity at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.75, for a total value of $30,225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 706,283 shares in the company, valued at $71,158,012.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.75, for a total value of $30,225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 706,283 shares in the company, valued at $71,158,012.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 1,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total transaction of $185,261.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,726,806.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,081,815 shares of company stock worth $108,575,433 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.