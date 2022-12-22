Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Increases Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $868,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 18,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 32,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 17,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 6,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of IJR opened at $95.43 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.34. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.40 and a fifty-two week high of $117.35.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.