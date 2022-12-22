FLC Capital Advisors Trims Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

FLC Capital Advisors lowered its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,922 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,952 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 368,876,953 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $20,568,578,000 after buying an additional 30,181,146 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 4,090.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,359,105 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $228,512,000 after buying an additional 5,231,205 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 3,370.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,371,625 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $229,047,000 after buying an additional 5,216,825 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 265.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,320,850 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $253,082,000 after buying an additional 4,591,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,295,855 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $566,935,000 after buying an additional 4,447,807 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, November 18th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.84.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $47.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.60 and a 12 month high of $64.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.68.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The business had revenue of $13.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 115,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total value of $5,635,819.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 827,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,260,398.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 115,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total value of $5,635,819.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 827,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,260,398.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 14,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total transaction of $708,874.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 277,751 shares in the company, valued at $13,276,497.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 243,098 shares of company stock worth $11,939,277. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Stories

