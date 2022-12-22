Private Advisor Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 140,606 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 48,610 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $13,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Win Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 753 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on CVS Health from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on CVS Health from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on CVS Health from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.11.

CVS stock opened at $94.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $86.28 and a 12-month high of $111.25. The stock has a market cap of $123.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.05, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.39 and its 200 day moving average is $97.22.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $81.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.53 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 1.00%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 93.62%.

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $13,521,155.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 608,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,815,568.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

