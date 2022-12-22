Forsta AP Fonden Purchases 30,400 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 974,900 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,400 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $38,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.4% during the second quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,253 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.9% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 26,865 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 68.9% during the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 591 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.3% during the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,304 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.4% during the second quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,877 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. KGI Securities raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.84.

In related news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $31,900.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 276,589 shares in the company, valued at $13,851,577.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $31,900.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 276,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,851,577.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 3,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total transaction of $153,039.81. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 452,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,622,263.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 243,098 shares of company stock worth $11,939,277 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $47.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $195.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.12 and its 200-day moving average is $44.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.45. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.60 and a 52 week high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 31.68%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 54.87%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

