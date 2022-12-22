Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for NIKE in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now expects that the footwear maker will earn $0.62 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.68. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for NIKE’s current full-year earnings is $2.98 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for NIKE’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.81% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on NIKE to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on NIKE from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Erste Group Bank cut NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. UBS Group increased their price objective on NIKE from $141.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.75.

NKE opened at $115.78 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $181.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.14. NIKE has a 12-month low of $82.22 and a 12-month high of $170.12.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NIKE by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,615,256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,028,100,000 after acquiring an additional 984,780 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in NIKE by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,518,050 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $12,180,110,000 after acquiring an additional 553,087 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in NIKE by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,245,370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,608,491,000 after acquiring an additional 682,827 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in NIKE by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,040,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,427,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC raised its position in NIKE by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 14,367,995 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,194,268,000 after purchasing an additional 595,267 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $550,261.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,632,926.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total value of $579,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,974,471.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $550,261.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,632,926.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,882 shares of company stock worth $2,211,011. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

