FY2023 Earnings Estimate for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their FY2023 earnings estimates for NIKE in a report released on Wednesday, December 21st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now expects that the footwear maker will earn $3.02 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.95. The consensus estimate for NIKE’s current full-year earnings is $2.98 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for NIKE’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.87 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.41 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NKE. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $141.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $113.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.75.

Shares of NKE opened at $115.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. NIKE has a 12-month low of $82.22 and a 12-month high of $170.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.14.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. NIKE had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 36.81%. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 7.6% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 104,831 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $14,106,000 after acquiring an additional 7,415 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 5.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 418,919 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $42,813,000 after acquiring an additional 22,855 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 33.3% during the second quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 0.3% during the first quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 592,823 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $79,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the second quarter worth approximately $313,000. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $550,261.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,632,926.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $550,261.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $5,632,926.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $579,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $6,974,471.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,882 shares of company stock valued at $2,211,011 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.31%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

