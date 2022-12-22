FY2023 Earnings Estimate for NIKE, Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:NKE)

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush upped their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of NIKE in a report released on Tuesday, December 20th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now expects that the footwear maker will post earnings per share of $3.22 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.16. The consensus estimate for NIKE’s current full-year earnings is $2.98 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for NIKE’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.83 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.42 EPS.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 36.81%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS.

NIKE Stock Up 12.2 %

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Argus cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $99.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Erste Group Bank cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.75.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $115.78 on Thursday. NIKE has a 1-year low of $82.22 and a 1-year high of $170.12. The stock has a market cap of $181.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NIKE

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in NIKE in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,839,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in NIKE in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 55I LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 12.7% in the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Syntax Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 21.9% in the first quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its holdings in NIKE by 10.5% in the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 59,451 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,000,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632 shares during the period. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $6,512,638.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $6,512,638.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $579,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,974,471.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,882 shares of company stock worth $2,211,011 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

