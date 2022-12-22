Highland Private Wealth Management Raises Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,076 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in General Mills were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.87.

General Mills Price Performance

General Mills stock opened at $85.36 on Thursday. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.67 and a 1 year high of $88.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.23. The company has a market cap of $50.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.58.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 24.09%. General Mills’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.09%.

Insider Transactions at General Mills

In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 20,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $1,651,567.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,695,965. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 32,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $2,585,177.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,121,622.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 20,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $1,651,567.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,042 shares in the company, valued at $5,695,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 95,725 shares of company stock valued at $7,690,676. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.