BLB&B Advisors LLC Sells 96 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

BLB&B Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,046 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Patten Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.8% during the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 11,025 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 620 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 7,811 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 3,039 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.7% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,621 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.71.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 3.2 %

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $116.28 on Thursday. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $69.86 and a fifty-two week high of $138.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $123.20 and its 200-day moving average is $109.31.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.19. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.02% and a net margin of 22.90%. The company had revenue of $21.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.70%.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $547,138.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 661,142 shares in the company, valued at $74,431,366.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total value of $547,138.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 661,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,431,366.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $1,477,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

