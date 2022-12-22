Forsta AP Fonden Trims Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Forsta AP Fonden cut its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 280,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,900 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $12,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the third quarter valued at $445,000. Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Truist Financial by 9.3% in the third quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 62,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 5,256 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the third quarter valued at $114,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in Truist Financial by 1.7% in the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,145,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,890,000 after purchasing an additional 18,785 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Truist Financial by 83.7% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 180,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,861,000 after purchasing an additional 82,280 shares during the period. 72.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on TFC. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $48.50 to $47.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.97.

Truist Financial Stock Up 1.5 %

TFC stock opened at $41.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $55.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.07. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $68.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.02). Truist Financial had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.71%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

