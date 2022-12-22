Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Purchased by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,335 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $100.52 on Thursday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.85 and a 52 week high of $112.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.47. The company has a market cap of $155.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.70.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.15. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 118.75%. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.64.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

