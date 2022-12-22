The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden cut its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 30,600 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Progressive were worth $16,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Progressive by 530.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,158,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,297,456,000 after buying an additional 9,388,746 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Progressive by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 33,242,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,789,267,000 after buying an additional 4,980,478 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Progressive by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,084,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $823,736,000 after buying an additional 2,114,902 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Progressive by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,453,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,523,234,000 after buying an additional 1,250,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Progressive by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,854,883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,029,557,000 after buying an additional 1,110,545 shares during the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive
In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total value of $5,842,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,458,400.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.55, for a total transaction of $497,341.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,921,276.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total value of $5,842,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,458,400.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,470 shares of company stock valued at $11,932,592 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Progressive Stock Up 1.5 %
Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.75). The firm had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 13.51%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.
Progressive Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 28.37%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PGR shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Progressive from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Progressive from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Progressive from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.77.
Progressive Company Profile
The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.
